Man charged with manslaughter in fiery blast at Medley business that left 2 dead, 2 hurt

MIAMI -- A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an explosion and fire at a Medley business nearly two months ago that left two people dead and at least two others hurt, Miami-Dade police said Wednesday.

Jeanpaul Lauries, 42, was charged after homicide detectives and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, concluded that the circumstances of the incident rose to "the level of culpable negligence," according to a written police statement.

Doral fire CBS News Miami

It was not immediately clear if bond has been set in the case and whether Lauries was still in custody.

Officials did not immediately provide details about what evidence led them to file manslaughter charges in the incident, which occurred on Feb. 21 shortly before 8:45 a.m.

Firefighters were called to Big Pumper Trucking, located at 11350 NW S. River Drive, following a blast and fire that spread to several parked vehicles and part of a semi tractor-trailer.

The blaze sent a plume of smoke billowing into the air that could be seen from the Palmetto Expressway.

Officials have not publicly identified the victims.