Fire at Hialeah Gardens business sends thick plumes of smoke into the air

MIAMI - Thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the air from a raging fire at a business in Hialeah Gardens.

Chopper4 over the scene at 11700 Hialeah Gardens Boulevard spotted several vehicles and what appeared to be a tanker truck on fire. This is near Okeechobee Road and NW 16th Way

Several of the vehicles were fully engulfed in flames as were the back and undercarriage of the tanker truck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received a call about an explosion at the business which is in an industrial area and down the street from Hialeah Gardens High School.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Smoke from the fire could be seen on the Palmetto Expressway. 



First published on February 21, 2023 / 9:03 AM

