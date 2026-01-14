Man charged with attempted murder after violent attack at Hollywood intersection

A 35‑year‑old man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he attacked another man at a Hollywood intersection, then ran him over with his car before leaving the scene. The victim remains in critical condition.

Argument at crosswalk turned violent

Police said the confrontation happened Wednesday morning at the crosswalk at Johnson Street and North State Road 7. Investigators said Enrique Santana and the victim got into a verbal argument shortly before 8 a.m.

People who work in the area told CBS News Miami the victim is a man named Miguel, believed to be in his late 50s to early 60s. They said he was riding a bike when Santana allegedly got out of his car, struck him with a metal object, then ran him over before driving away.

Police said the victim was rushed to Memorial Hospital, where he remains in the ICU in critical condition.

Suspect arrested hours later

Investigators said they arrested Santana around 3 p.m. Wednesday near 2100 Van Buren Street. Those who know the victim described him as a familiar and well‑liked presence in the neighborhood.

Community members react

George Rodriquez, who works nearby, said Miguel is known for his kindness.

"Just know him to be very good to everyone. You say hello, he says hello to you. You know, he's just a good, good person that I know of. As long as I've known him, I've never seen him in any altercations with anyone. That's abuse, regardless of what he did or if he said anything wrong, so what? Let him talk. Why are you going to hit someone older than you? You know, that's not right," he said.

Charges and custody status

Police said Santana is facing several charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and first‑degree attempted murder. He is being held without bond.