Man charged after "spy cam" pen found in bathroom at Dolphin Mall, police say

An employee of a store in the Dolphin Mall is accused of planting a "spy cam" in the bathroom, according to Sweetwater police.

On May 11,officers were called to The Cosmetic Company story where they met a manager, identified as Evelyn Gonzalez. She told them that a sales associate found a pen that has a camera inside, in the employee bathroom.

According to police, Gonzalez said they determined that the camera pen belonged to another employee, 28-year-old Bernardo Pellicer-Dorta.

Gonzalez said the pen was found at the bottom of a cleaning supply cart in the bathroom with the lens pointed at the toilet area, according to police.

The sales associate who found the camera pen said Pellicer-Dorta admitted it was his and tried to snatch it away from her, according to his arrest report.

Employee gives his side of the story

During questioning, Pellicer-Dorta said he would keep it in his jacket pocket so he could record the store because he thought the other employees were talking about him and he was going to be fired soon, according to police.

Pellicer-Dorta allegedly told investigators that when he went to the bathroom, he took his jacket off and the camera pen must have accidentally fallen out and he didn't realize it. He added that at no point did he intend to record anyone, according to his arrest report.

During the investigation, police found a second person who had used the bathroom multiple times after Pellicer-Dorta had been in there.

Sheriff's investigators said videos from the camera pen show Pellicer-Dorta in the bathroom with it in his hand, looking for spots on the cleaning cart where he could place it. He allegedly moved the pen multiple times and then put it in the bottom of the cart with the lens pointed at the toilet seat, according to police.

Another video shows the sales associate who found it enter the bathroom, stand in front of the toilet and begin to pull her pants down, according to the report. Moments later, she spots the pen and grabs it.

After speaking with the witnesses and viewing the videos, Pellicer-Dorta was taken into custody. He's facing one count of battery and two counts of video voyeurism.