Man charged with murder in ex-girlfriend's stabbing death in SW Miami-Dade denied bond

Man accused in deadly stabbing of ex-girlfriend in The Hammocks, police say

A 29-year-old man charged with murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend over the weekend in Southwest Miami-Dade will remain in jail.

Joy Chandra Nath appeared before a Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer on Monday morning. After reading the arrest report, Glazer said there was probable cause for the second-degree murder charge and denied him bond. She then set a $5,000 bond for a child abuse charge that he's also facing.

Nath is accused of fatally stabbing 24-year-old Maria Camila Garcia-Molina on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, just before 3:55 p.m., a deputy was flagged down by a woman who said her 3-year-old granddaughter was found wandering in the parking lot of her residential complex at SW 144 Street and SW 134 Avenue in Miami.

A neighbor recognized the child and escorted her to her grandmother's residence. The child had what appeared to be dried blood on her face and her clothing, according to Nath's arrest report.

Additional deputies arrived at the child's residence in an attempt to locate her mother, identified as Garcia-Molina.

Deputies conduct an area search

During a search, deputies located Garcia-Molina's vehicle parked at the Twin Lakes complex where she lived.

According to the arrest report, blood was visible on the front passenger seat and a body was found covered in blankets on the rear floorboard.

First responders said they forced their way into the car and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced Garcia-Milina dead. She had sustained multiple sharp force injuries to her neck, torso and arms, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators learned Garcia-Molina had last been seen leaving her home around 12:30 p.m. with her daughter. A little over two hours later, police said her daughter was found wandering alone — something family members said was highly unusual.

The toddler, who was not physically injured, told detectives her mother had been with a man named Joy and that her mother was "hit in the head and was now sleeping."

History of stalking victim

Family members told detectives that Garcia-Molina had an ex-boyfriend, identified as Nath, who had a history of stalking her. According to the report, Garcia-Molina had previously obtained a temporary restraining order against Nath.

Family members also told police that Nath had confronted Garcia-Molina and her new boyfriend Friday night at Dolphin Mall.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning, while investigators were still processing the crime scene, Nath arrived at the Twin Lakes complex in his black Lexus ES350 with the headlights off, according to the arrest report.

According to police, deputies stopped him and noticed scratches and bruising on his face, neck and arms. Nath told deputies he had Garcia-Molina's belongings and planned to return them to her.

After being taken into custody, Nath waived his right to an attorney and gave a recorded statement, admitting he had spent time with the victim and her daughter earlier that day. He said they had met for breakfast at Casavana Cuban Cuisine and later parted ways.

Nath claimed he returned home to wash his clothes before being contacted by the victim's brother.

A search of Nath's vehicle revealed the victim's purse, cellphone and several forms of ID inside. Cell phone data showed the victim's phone traveled from her residence to Nath's residence, then back to the area where her body was found.