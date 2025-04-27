Man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing, killing ex-girlfriend in Miami, officials say

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau announced Sunday.

MDSO said Joy Chandra Nath has been charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Maria Camila Garcia-Molina.

According to investigators, just before 3:55 p.m., a deputy was flagged down by a woman who said her 3-year-old granddaughter was found wandering in the parking lot of her residential complex at SW 144 Street and SW 134 Avenue in Miami.

A neighbor recognized the child and escorted her to her grandmother's residence. The child had what appeared to be dried blood on her face and her clothing, according to the report.

MDSO's Vulnerable Victims Unit responded to the location and launched a child neglect investigation.

Additional deputies responded to the child's residence in attempt to locate the mother, identified as Garcia-Molina.

Deputies conduct an area search

During a search, deputies located the Garcia-Molina's vehicle parked at the Twin Lakes complex where she lived.

According to the arrest report, blood was visible on the front passenger seat and a body was found covered in blankets on the rear floorboard.

Maria Camila Garcia-Molina, 24, was killed Saturday night in Miami. Police have arrested her ex-boyfriend Joy Chandra Nath, 29, who family members of the victim say stalked her. Courtesy of Go Fund Me

First responders said they forced their way into the car. At 6:25 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced Garcia-Milina dead at the scene.

She had sustained multiple sharp force injuries to her neck, torso and arms, according to police.

Investigators learned the victim had last been seen leaving her home around 12:30 p.m. with her daughter. A little over two hours later, police said her daughter was found wandering alone — something family members said was highly unusual.

The toddler, who was not physically injured, told detectives her mother had been with a man named Joy and that her mother was "hit in the head and was now sleeping."

History of stalking victim

Family members told detectives that Garcia-Molina had an ex-boyfriend, identified as Nath, who had a history of stalking her. According to the report, Garcia-Molina had previously obtained a temporary restraining order against Nath.

Family members also told police that Nath had confronted Garcia-Molina and her new boyfriend Friday night at Dolphin Mall.

Around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, while investigators were still processing the crime scene, Nath returned to the Twin Lakes complex in his black Lexus ES350 with the headlights off, according to the arrest report.

According to police, deputies stopped him and noticed scratches and bruising on his face, neck and arms. Nath told deputies he had Garcia-Molina's belongings and planned to return them to her.

After being taken into custody, Nath waived his right to an attorney and gave a recorded statement, admitting he had spent time with the victim and her daughter earlier that day. He said they had met for breakfast at Casavana Cuban Cuisine and later parted ways.

Nath claimed he returned home to wash his clothes before being contacted by the victim's brother.

A search of Nath's vehicle revealed the victim's purse, cellphone and several forms of ID inside. Cell phone data showed the victim's phone traveled from her residence to Nath's residence, then back to the area where her body was found.

Nath was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and child abuse.

The investigation remains ongoing.