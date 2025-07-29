Man charged after postal worker stabbed in Miami road rage incident, police say

A 27-year-old man has been charged with aggravated battery and weapon use in a felony after allegedly stabbing a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier during a road rage incident, according to the Miami Police Department.

Victim was on duty, wearing uniform

On July 21 at approximately 2:43 p.m., Biscayne Park police responded to reports of a mailman stabbed in the 11700 block of NE 10th Avenue.

Officers arrived to find the victim, a 60-year-old USPS employee, in uniform and bleeding from a stab wound to the chest while parked in his mail truck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

Suspect held knife, suffered finger injury

Officers located the suspect, identified as Valentino Jlil, near the scene, holding a knife and bleeding from a cut on his finger.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Biscayne Park Police Department, where he gave a sworn, taped statement after being read his Miranda rights.

According to investigators, the confrontation began when the mail carrier inadvertently failed to yield to Jlil, who was riding an electric scooter.

Police say Jlil became angry, blocked the mail truck, and initiated a verbal and physical altercation that escalated into violence.

Jlil faces charges of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and use of a weapon while committing a felony, police said.