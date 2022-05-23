Man Left To Die On Road After NE Miami-Dade Hit And Run
MIAMI (CBSMiami) - A man left to die on a road in northeast Miami-Dade was the victim of a hit and run crash early Monday morning.
Miami-Dade police said the man's body was found near the sidewalk outside of a Speedway gas station along Biscayne Boulevard near 114th Street just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.
They said he was trying to cross Biscayne Boulevard when he was struck by a dark-colored Volkswagen. The driver did not stop to render aid or call 911 for assistance.
Police have not released the man's name.
