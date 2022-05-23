Watch CBS News
Man Left To Die On Road After NE Miami-Dade Hit And Run

By Deborah Souverain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - A man left to die on a road in northeast Miami-Dade was the victim of a hit and run crash early Monday morning.

Miami-Dade police said the man's body was found near the sidewalk outside of a Speedway gas station along Biscayne Boulevard near 114th Street just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

They said he was trying to cross Biscayne Boulevard when he was struck by a dark-colored Volkswagen. The driver did not stop to render aid or call 911 for assistance.

Police have not released the man's name.

