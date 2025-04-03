Man faces attempted murder charges after shoe argument turns violent at Doral restaurant, police say

An ongoing argument over a pair of shoes between family friends escalated into a fight in the parking lot of a Doral restaurant, ultimately leaving one man unconscious, according to police.

Jorge Zubigaray, 24, now faces attempted murder and robbery charges in connection with a March 27 altercation near a Twin Peaks restaurant in Doral. Miami-Dade Corrections

The other man forcefully removed the victim's shoes before fleeing the scene, an arrest affidavit said.

Police say the alleged attacker, identified as 24-year-old Jorge Zubigaray, now faces attempted murder and robbery charges in connection with the March 27 altercation.

Witnesses described Zubigaray as a "hot head" who confronted Carlos Mesa, 24, after Mesa had spent time with friends at Twin Peaks restaurant at 8700 NW 18 Terrace in Doral.

Men Argued "Throughout the Day"

According to the affidavit, the two men had argued "throughout the day" about the pair of shoes. They met outside the restaurant, where Zubigaray allegedly ambushed Mesa, striking him in the face and leaving him unconscious. Video footage showed Zubigaray removing Mesa's shoes and fleeing in his girlfriend's black Porsche Macan.

A witness reported seeing Mesa intensely texting before the altercation and hearing Mesa's head hit the ground, according to the affidavit.

Mesa was taken to HCA Kendall Hospital for emergency brain surgery due to a brain bleed, police said.

Zubigaray surrendered without incident and was taken into custody before being transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.