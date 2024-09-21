Man arrested in Georgia connected to Boca Raton triple shooting that left 2 dead, another hospitalized, police say

WEST PALM BEACH – A man was arrested in Georgia for his alleged connection to a triple shooting that left a man and woman dead, and another man hospitalized in South Florida on Friday evening.

The Boca Raton Police Department shared on Facebook that 30-year-old De'Vante Moss of Boynton Beach was arrested Saturday afternoon after he was stopped by Laurens County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

He is currently facing two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of attempted murder with a firearm and is being held in Georgia while he awaits extradition to the Palm Beach County Jail.

According to Boca Raton Police, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the 365 Ocean Hotel, a boutique extended stay. When officers arrived, they found the man and woman dead in the parking lot and took the second man to the hospital. Police have not identified the victims at this time.

Witnesses told officers that the alleged shooter drove away in a silver Jaguar and through surveillance video, realized that the vehicle was no longer in the area. Detectives then obtained the Jaguar's license plate number and entered the suspect vehicle into a nationwide law enforcement database as a wanted vehicle.

While on the scene, witnesses told detectives that moments before the shooting, the suspect — later identified as Moss — was seen leaving one of the hotel rooms with a purse and a woman running after him, demanding the return of her belongings.

As Moss tried to get into the driver's seat of the Jaguar, he allegedly struggled with the woman, which prompted two men to intervene. During the altercation, Moss then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot all three people before fleeing, Boca Raton Police said.

During the investigation, detectives were able to determine that Moss was the owner of the Jaguar, obtained an arrest warrant and tracked him down in Georgia.

If anyone has information about the investigation, they are asked to call Boca Raton Police Detective Dale Graham at (561) 620-6175.