Man charged with voyeurism at Sawgrass Mills also spied on woman changing at Fort Lauderdale Target, court docs say

FORT LAUDERDALE — The man accused of spying on two women inside of a fitting room at a South Florida shopping mall is facing new charges after an investigation revealed it was not the first time he did it.

Kenneth Constantine Jr., 35, was arrested on two counts of digital voyeurism on Aug. 8 when he was caught on security video after allegedly using his cellphone to spy on two unsuspecting women inside of a changing room at the H&M in Sawgrass Mills in late July.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that he may face an additional count of digital voyeurism after court documents indicated he committed the same crime at a different store the month before.

On May 31, a 28-year-old woman walked into a Target at 3200 North Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale and went into the dressing room to try on several bathing suits when Constantine "placed a cellphone underneath the dressing room stall's door and captured the victim naked while she was undressing," court documents stated. The woman then noticed the cellphone and yelled "Are you f---ing kidding me?" before leaving her dressing room and seeing Constantine exit the area.

The woman then confronted Constantine and informed Target staff what had happened. However, he denied the allegations and showed her his phone, which she identified as the phone used in the act. As security called 911, Constantine ran out of the Target, into the parking lot and left.

Nearly a month later, Constantine was reported to have committed voyeurism again at the H&M in the Sunrise shopping mall. Sunrise Police obtained security video that showed him leaving the store and shared his image across social media in hopes of catching him.

Detectives were later able to identify Constantine as the suspect when a DAVID search on him showed that he resembled the man shown on the security video and a Facebook search showed he had the same tattoo on his right arm and wearing the same shirt during the Target incident, court documents stated.

According to Instagram, Constantine is reportedly a personal trainer and fitness influencer based in South Florida who appeared to have been a contestant on American Ninja Warrior.