Police search for man accused of voyeurism after allegedly spying on women inside H&M changing room at Sawgrass Mills

By Hunter Geisel

FORT LAUDERDALE — Police need the public's help in finding a man accused of voyeurism after he allegedly spied on two unsuspecting women inside a changing room at Sawgrass Mills.

Around 1:45 p.m. Monday, two women confronted the man, who allegedly placed his cellphone camera over their stall at the H&M in the Broward County mall, Sunrise Police shared on social media.

After the confrontation, the man fled the store but was caught on camera leaving.

If anyone can identify the man or has further information, please call the Sunrise Police Department Communications Center at (954) 764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

