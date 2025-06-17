Dispute over mangos leads to arrest after gun pulled in Miami, police say

A man is facing serious charges after allegedly threatening another man with a gun during a dispute over picking mangos, according to Miami Police.

The incident, captured on a Ring camera, unfolded Monday shortly before 3 p.m. at a residence in the 2700 block of NW 5th Street, police said.

Police said Rodrigo Mendizabal, 29, faces charges of aggravated assault on a person 65 or older with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm.



What led to the arrest, according to police

The altercation began when the victim, who was driving by, noticed a mango tree and sought permission to pick some fruit, the report said.

The victim told the responding officer that a woman at the residence allowed him to take mangos, according to the arrest report. After some time, the woman grew impatient and called Mendizabal to address the victim's delay.

The victim explained he had permission and the woman confirmed she allowed him to take two or three mangos, according to the police report.

As the victim walked toward his vehicle to leave, Mendizabal followed him to the sidewalk, pulled out a black gun, racked the slide and said, "I'm going to shoot you," the victim told police.

The victim, in fear, continued to his vehicle, but Mendizabal allegedly followed, pointed the firearm again and opened the victim's front passenger door while aiming the weapon, the report said. The victim told Mendizabal he would leave and asked to be allowed to drive off, police said.

Ring camera shows Medizabal grabbing gun

Mendizabal, who was detained exiting the residence, allowed officers to review his Ring camera footage, which showed him grabbing a gun from his pocket and racking the slide near the victim's vehicle, police reported.

A detective spoke with the victim, whose account on body-worn camera corroborated his earlier statement, police said.

Mendizabal denied pointing a gun at the victim but admitted owning one inside his home, according to the report.