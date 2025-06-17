Watch CBS News
Local News

Dispute over mangos leads to arrest after gun pulled in Miami, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A man is facing serious charges after allegedly threatening another man with a gun during a dispute over picking mangos, according to Miami Police.

The incident, captured on a Ring camera, unfolded Monday shortly before 3 p.m. at a residence in the 2700 block of NW 5th Street, police said.

Police said Rodrigo Mendizabal, 29, faces charges of aggravated assault on a person 65 or older with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm.

What led to the arrest, according to police 

The altercation began when the victim, who was driving by, noticed a mango tree and sought permission to pick some fruit, the report said.

The victim told the responding officer that a woman at the residence allowed him to take mangos, according to the arrest report. After some time, the woman grew impatient and called Mendizabal to address the victim's delay.

The victim explained he had permission and the woman confirmed she allowed him to take two or three mangos, according to the police report.

As the victim walked toward his vehicle to leave, Mendizabal followed him to the sidewalk, pulled out a black gun, racked the slide and said, "I'm going to shoot you," the victim told police. 

The victim, in fear, continued to his vehicle, but Mendizabal allegedly followed, pointed the firearm again and opened the victim's front passenger door while aiming the weapon, the report said. The victim told Mendizabal he would leave and asked to be allowed to drive off, police said.

Ring camera shows Medizabal grabbing gun

Mendizabal, who was detained exiting the residence, allowed officers to review his Ring camera footage, which showed him grabbing a gun from his pocket and racking the slide near the victim's vehicle, police reported.

A detective spoke with the victim, whose account on body-worn camera corroborated his earlier statement, police said.

Mendizabal denied pointing a gun at the victim but admitted owning one inside his home, according to the report.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.