Man arrested for indecent exposure ID'd as Miami firefighter-paramedic, sources say

A man arrested for allegedly following a woman during her morning walk and exposing himself is a firefighter-paramedic with Miami Fire-Rescue, according to two law enforcement sources who spoke with CBS News Miami.

CBS News Miami first reported Tuesday that 34-year-old Demetrious Reshad Sams was arrested for indecent exposure after an incident that occurred around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, near S.W. 86th Street and 58th Avenue in South Miami.

Police say Sams followed the woman in his black 2021 Dodge Charger, exposed himself and touched himself in her presence.

A witness provided police with the car's license plate number and the woman later identified Sams in a photo lineup. He was arrested early Tuesday morning at his apartment in Homestead, roughly 20 miles from where the incident occurred.

Victim speaks out

CBS News Miami spoke again Wednesday with the victim, who expressed disappointment and concern over the suspect's role as a first responder.

"It's disappointing. He should be a trusted respected member of our community like all other firefighters are," she said. "It is just completely out of line. I would like other women to come forward just so no one else will have that type of experience."

She added, "I have not gone walking since. I just want for everyone to be careful. Try to walk with a buddy and try to have someone you can call in case of an emergency."

The woman said she enjoyed her walks and now feels robbed of a sense of safety. "I feel awful. I very much enjoyed walking through my neighborhood. It is a nice and safe community and I feel that has been taken away. It is very scary for many women who walk and bike ride and it's just not good," she said.

She encouraged others to report any similar experiences. "If they can contact the police station and let them know if they experienced similar situations," she urged.

Multiple cases investigated

South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch told CBS News Miami that Coral Gables police, who assisted in the investigation, are looking into four to five similar cases in their city. Both departments are urging victims and anyone with information to come forward.

"Not only do we have concerns but we know, we believe that he has done this in other municipalities close by," Bosch said. "Those municipalities are working cases and there are probably 4 to 5 cases with the same MO."

"We believe this has been going on for a while, for a pretty long while and again we believe he has done it to other victims not known to police and we would like to hear from those victims," Bosch added. "These things tend to escalate."

The woman also recalled her fear during the encounter. "I was terrified that he might put me in the car. I was very, very scared," she said.

Fire-rescue responds

Miami Fire-Rescue spokesperson Pete Sanchez confirmed the department is aware that a four-year veteran had been arrested and said contact would be made to begin an internal investigation.

"Once contact is established, the department will initiate a thorough internal investigation in accordance with our policies and procedures," Sanchez said.

Although Sams was not named in the statement, the department emphasized accountability.

"The Department holds all personnel to the highest standards and does not tolerate conduct, on or off duty, that is inconsistent with the values of a City of Miami firefighter," Sanchez added.

Sams remains in custody. An attorney CBS News Miami spoke with on Wednesday said a family member of Sams' had inquired about legal representation, but no formal engagement had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Miami Police at (305) 663-6301 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).