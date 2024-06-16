Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested for fatally shooting 15-year-old boy in head in Florida City

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI — Police say they have arrested the man who was responsible for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in the head in Florida City on Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Police announced in an updated press release on Sunday morning that Jeron Smith, 18, was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Damarion Bailey.

According to the arrest affidavit, Smith and Bailey were sitting in a courtyard at 434 NW 13th St. around 10:31 a.m. Saturday when Smith saw two unidentified men riding bicycles westbound on 13th Street, and then pulled out a handgun and began shooting at them "unprovoked." The riders then dropped their bikes and began to run away.

During the shooting, Bailey was shot in the head as Smith was firing his gun before retreating toward his home, the affidavit stated. Florida City Police responded just minutes later when they received the call about the shooting and tried to save Bailey's life on the scene. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when they responded shortly after.

Smith was later transported to MDPD's Homicide Bureau for questioning, where he waived his Miranda rights and provided a detailed video-recorded confession.

MDPD then executed a search warrant at Smith's neighbor's home, where a 9mm firearm was found hidden behind an air conditioning unit, the affidavit stated. Bailey then confirmed to investigators that it was the gun he used in the shooting.

Smith was then officially arrested and transported to TGK, where he was charged accordingly.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 10:16 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.