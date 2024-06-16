Man arrested for fatally shooting 15-year-old boy in head in Florida City

MIAMI — Police say they have arrested the man who was responsible for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in the head in Florida City on Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Police announced in an updated press release on Sunday morning that Jeron Smith, 18, was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Damarion Bailey.

According to the arrest affidavit, Smith and Bailey were sitting in a courtyard at 434 NW 13th St. around 10:31 a.m. Saturday when Smith saw two unidentified men riding bicycles westbound on 13th Street, and then pulled out a handgun and began shooting at them "unprovoked." The riders then dropped their bikes and began to run away.

During the shooting, Bailey was shot in the head as Smith was firing his gun before retreating toward his home, the affidavit stated. Florida City Police responded just minutes later when they received the call about the shooting and tried to save Bailey's life on the scene. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when they responded shortly after.

Smith was later transported to MDPD's Homicide Bureau for questioning, where he waived his Miranda rights and provided a detailed video-recorded confession.

MDPD then executed a search warrant at Smith's neighbor's home, where a 9mm firearm was found hidden behind an air conditioning unit, the affidavit stated. Bailey then confirmed to investigators that it was the gun he used in the shooting.

Smith was then officially arrested and transported to TGK, where he was charged accordingly.