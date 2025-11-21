Watch CBS News
Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into home, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says

A man is in jail after attempting to lead Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies on a chase before crashing into a home.

Around 1:15 p.m. Friday, MDSO deputies located a vehicle in Miami-Dade that they said was previously used in a Fort Lauderdale burglary.

Deputies then attempted a traffic stop. The suspect attempted to flee, but struck a nearby home, MDSO said.

The man was outside the home and suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Two other men were in the vehicle, who were also taken into custody.

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating.

