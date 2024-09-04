Police: Man admits to kidnapping, sexually battering girl in Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department in collaboration with the Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man they said is accused of kidnapping and sexually battering a 15-year-old girl.

Authorities said Rondel Joseph McDonald, 27, has been charged with armed kidnapping, armed lewd and lascivious conduct, armed sexual battery, armed false imprisonment, lewd and lascivious molestation, using and displaying a firearm during a felony, and sexual performance by a child.

The assault took place on Tuesday, shortly after midnight in the 1400 block of Northwest 7th Street, in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the girl was walking in the area while on the phone with a friend when "an unknown male suspect" approached her in a vehicle and attempted to engage her in conversation.

Authorities said the victim ignored him and the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded she get into his vehicle.

"The suspect then drove a short distance before pulling over and demanding sex acts from the victim, which she refused. The suspect then forced himself onto the victim and sexually assaulted her. After the assault, the suspect threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident before allowing her to exit the vehicle," police said.

The victim was able to identify McDonald in a photo lineup as the person who kidnapped and sexually battered her.

Detectives said the suspect's description and actions were similar to those of the suspect involved in last Thursday's attempted armed kidnappings that occurred in both FLPD's and BSO's jurisdictions.

McDonald confessed to the crimes, according to police and has been charged accordingly.

He is being held without bond.