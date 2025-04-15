Miami Gardens man accused of shooting mother-in-law arrested, police say

Man accused of shooting mother-in-law has been arrested, Miami Gardens police say

Man accused of shooting mother-in-law has been arrested, Miami Gardens police say

Man accused of shooting mother-in-law has been arrested, Miami Gardens police say

The man accused of shooting his mother-in-law in Miami Gardens has been taken into custody, police said Tuesday.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop at NW 199 St. and NW 37 Ave., in Miami Gardens. He was identified as 49-year-old Bilal Ismail, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday at a home in the 4400 block of NW 203 Terrace, police said.

When Miami Gardens officers arrived at the residence, the found an elderly woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Ismail drove off in a blue Ford F-150 after the shooting, as seen by surveillance cameras. When he was picked up on Tuesday, police said he was driving a silver Toyota RAV4.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami that the man previously lived in the home with his wife, children and the victim, but he had not been seen regularly in the area for several months.

"It's been like, like I said…about eight months," neighbor Mayra Camero said, recalling the last time the man was seen taking children to the park and working around the house.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.