Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Gardens man accused of shooting mother-in-law arrested, police say

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Read Full Bio
John MacLauchlan,
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Man accused of shooting mother-in-law has been arrested, Miami Gardens police say
Man accused of shooting mother-in-law has been arrested, Miami Gardens police say 00:21

The man accused of shooting his mother-in-law in Miami Gardens has been taken into custody, police said Tuesday.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop at NW 199 St. and NW 37 Ave., in Miami Gardens. He was identified as 49-year-old Bilal Ismail, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday at a home in the 4400 block of NW 203 Terrace, police said.

When Miami Gardens officers arrived at the residence, the found an elderly woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Ismail drove off in a blue Ford F-150 after the shooting, as seen by surveillance cameras. When he was picked up on Tuesday, police said he was driving a silver Toyota RAV4.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami that the man previously lived in the home with his wife, children and the victim, but he had not been seen regularly in the area for several months.

"It's been like, like I said…about eight months," neighbor Mayra Camero said, recalling the last time the man was seen taking children to the park and working around the house.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.