Man shoots mother-in-law in Miami Gardens, police say

Search on for gunman who shot at Miami Gardens woman, police said

Search on for gunman who shot at Miami Gardens woman, police said

Search on for gunman who shot at Miami Gardens woman, police said

Miami Gardens police are searching for a man they said shot his mother-in-law before fleeing the scene in a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck on Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Northwest 203rd Terrace, police said.

Responding officers found an elderly woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was airlifted to a local hospital, where her current condition remains unknown.

Suspect identified by relationship, not yet named

Investigators said the name of the alleged shooter has not been released, but police said he is connected to a blue Ford F-150 seen leaving the scene.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami that the man previously lived in the home with his wife, children and the victim, but he had not been seen regularly in the area for several months.

"It's been like, like I said…about eight months," one neighbor said, recalling the last time the man was seen taking children to the park and working around the house.

Police said there is no ongoing threat

Authorities have not revealed a possible motive for the shooting. They confirmed there is no threat to the surrounding community at this time.

Crime scene investigators remained at the location for several hours as they worked to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

Police are asking anyone who sees the blue Ford F-150 or has information about the suspect's whereabouts to contact law enforcement.