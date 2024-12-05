Man accused of shooting his cousin's boyfriend outside Skinny Louie in Wynwood

MIAMI - A 27-year-old Miami man remains in jail without bond after he was accused of shooting his cousin's boyfriend outside Skinny Louie, a popular burger restaurant in Wynwood, in October.

Diosmel Borges was arrested on Nov. 22 during a traffic stop at approximately 12:40 p.m. at 27th Ave. and 79 Str., where has found with the firearm used in the crime, Miami Police said. He was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He is facing 16 felony charges: second-degree attempted murder with a weapon or firearm, a firearm used while committing a felony, deadly use of a weapon, 12 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful discharge of a firearm at a public place.

Victim describes what happened

The victim, who was shot four times, spoke to CBS Miami at Jackson Ryder Trauma Center after the incident on Oct. 28.

He said the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute. "I looked this man in his eyes, and he shot me," said the victim, who chose not to reveal his name.

At the time, he said that he knew the person who pulled the trigger.

"As soon as I saw him, he sucker-punched me," the victim recalled. "I grabbed my jaw. He hit me right here. I grabbed my jaw and looked up. I put my hand up like this, and that saved my life. I ain't gonna lie, this saved my life. He shot right here. If I didn't put my hand up, he would've shot me in my head."

Surveillance video captured the sound of gunshots around 9:50 p.m. that night.

Video footage showed people ducking and running away from the restaurant as shots rang out.

The victim said he ran for his life before realizing he had been wounded. "Nobody wanted to help me. They just sat there and were just looking at me," he said.

Police help save victim's life

At 9:49 p.m. police were dispatched after seven rounds were fired according to Shotspotter.

An officer applied a tourniquet and provided life-saving measures until rescue arrived. A detective found a black Smith & Wesson firearm on the sidewalk, as well as six 9mm casings and two strike marks from gunfire.

Three witnesses inside the restaurant said they saw the victim enter the building, pull out a black firearm form his waistband before turning around and exiting. Then they said they heard gunshots.

Two detectives then spoke with the victim at the hospital. He said he was standing outside when the defendant came up to him and punches him in the face twice, according to the arrest report.

"The defendant then stated to him 'oh you're about that life' and pulled out a firearm and shot him four times," according to the report.

The victim told detectives that he possibly discharged his weapon in self-defense.

The man said he had been in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend for the past two years and he knows who the shooter is because the defendant is his girlfriend's cousin, according to the police report.

The victim positively identified the suspect from a photograph.

Despite his injuries, the man is thankful that none of the bullets struck major organs.

"You go from one minute your body works 100 percent, to struggling to even walk," he said. "That's not cool, bro. I just want to tell the kids, leave the streets alone. This ain't worth it."