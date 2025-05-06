Man accused of setting fire inside Miami-Dade home over discarded Santeria items, MDSO says

A Miami-Dade man is facing first-degree arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his bedroom following an explosive confrontation over discarded Santeria materials, according to Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies.

Luis Fernando Garces, 58, was taken into custody after family members and deputies found a dresser drawer ablaze in his barricaded room back on April 1 at a Southwest Miami-Dade home. He was later hospitalized for smoke inhalation and transferred to jail after being medically cleared.

Family dispute escalates

Authorities said the incident began earlier in the day when Garces's mom, identified as Ms. Garces, confronted him for lighting a fire in a cooking pan on the patio as part of a Santeria ritual. She told him not to start any more fires at the home.

Later, while Garces was at Home Depot, Garces threw away his Santeria supplies, authorities said. Upon returning, Garces discovered the items were missing and after Ms. Garces admitted to discarding them, he became enraged.

According to the arrest report, for the next two hours, Garces reportedly destroyed household items and scattered thousands of collectible coins throughout the home.

Bedroom fire and messages in blood

Carlos Garces, another family member, called police and his sons for backup. Before deputies arrived, he noticed smoke coming from Garces' bedroom. He and one of his sons forced their way in, discovering the room filled with smoke and a large fire burning inside a removed dresser drawer.

According to the MDSO report, Garces had barricaded the door and threatened to throw fire if anyone entered. Carlos Garces eventually pulled him from the room before deputies arrived. Another family member extinguished the fire.

Investigators noted blood messages scrawled on the bedroom walls, reading "My mother is my killer" and "I love you Julie, Luis."

Garces had apparently cut his hand on glass prior to the fire, according to the arrest report.

No other religious items or incense were found at the scene, despite initial claims. Garces was the only person in the room when the fire was set, authorities said.

He was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a felony arson charge.