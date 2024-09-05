Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting teen in Fort Lauderdale faces additional charge

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale, and the attempted kidnapping of two other teen girls, is facing an additional charge.

On Thursday morning in bond, Rondel McDonald was charged with an additional count of kidnapping. He's now facing 12 counts that include sexual assault with a weapon, kidnapping and false imprisonment of a child.

McDonald, 26, is accused of kidnapping the 15-year-old at gunpoint as she was walking to a friend's house early Tuesday morning. He then drove her to a nearby location where he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, according to police.

McDonald is also accused of trying to lure another girl into his car near Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale on Aug. 29.

According to police, he demanded that she get into his car. When she refused, he reportedly made the demand again. When she refused for a second time, he pulled a gun on her, according to police. She was able to get away.

The same day, he allegedly tried to kidnap a teen girl near Ely High School in Pompano Beach using the same approach, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. The girl got away and ran to a friend's house.

After his arrest, McDonald confessed to all three crimes, according to Fort Lauderdale police. He's being held without bond.

