Man faces murder charges in shooting at Hialeah apartment complex, authorities say

A man appeared in bond court Wednesday, one day after being arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man at an apartment complex in Hialeah, according to police.

Authorities said Pedro DeJesus Blanco, 55, is facing murder charges in the killing of Yoendris Campos, whose family members said was visiting friends at the complex located at 700 E. 9th St. when he was shot around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors told police they heard a single gunshot.

Officers said they arrived at the scene and went to apartment 202, where they found Campos with a gunshot wound.

A witness then directed officers to the neighboring apartment, saying the shooter had walked back there. Investigators said video from a doorbell camera captured the suspect doing so.

"So they have this on video from a door video that shows the incident," Judge Mindy Glazier said during the bond hearing.

Suspect allegedly returned and fired through open door

According to the arrest report, the video shows Blanco walking out of his apartment with his hand inside a plastic bag, then walking over to the neighbors' apartment.

He knocked, but when no one answered, he briefly walked away. When the door was eventually opened, he returned and fired a single shot inside, police said.

Family members told investigators that Campos and a friend opened the door just before the shot was fired.

Campos died at the scene. Blanco was taken into custody and police described the incident as an isolated dispute between neighbors.