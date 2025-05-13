Man fatally shot after neighbor knocks on door at Hialeah apartment, family says

Man fatally shot after neighbor knocks on door at Hialeah apartment, family says

Man fatally shot after neighbor knocks on door at Hialeah apartment, family says

A man visiting a friend in a Hialeah apartment was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon after a neighbor knocked on the door and opened fire, according to the victim's family.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East 9th Street, according to a statement from the Hialeah Police Department.

The victim, identified by relatives as 31-year-old Yoendri Campos, was shot once after he and a friend answered the door, his cousin Braulio told CBS News Miami.

"He knocked on the door, my cousin and his friend open the door and there was a guy there and he shot him and that's it," Braulio said. "He was everything to me. He was my cousin but he taught me everything."

Campos was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Family questions motive in fatal shooting

Hialeah police initially said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between neighbors, but Braulio told the station that Campos was simply visiting and did not live in the apartment where the shooting occurred.

"The whole family is going to suffer because he was the head of the family," Braulio said. "He has to pay. The man who did this has to pay."

Campos came to the United States from Cuba seven years ago and leaves behind a young daughter, according to family members.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody at the scene, though the person's identity and potential charges have not been released. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

Hialeah police said incident appears isolated

"This is an isolated incident over what appears to be a dispute between neighbors," the department said. "There are no safety concerns to the public at this time."

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex that remained cordoned off with police tape as detectives processed the scene. Neighbors told CBS News Miami they heard a single gunshot.

"I was scared. We saw a lot of cops running and then they ran upstairs to the apartment above. I didn't dare go outside. I got goosebumps. Luckily, my son was here," one neighbor said.

Police said additional details would be released as they become available.