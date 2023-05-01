Man accused of breaking into home, exposing himself to women inside
MIAMI - A South Florida man is facing serious charges Monday after police said he broke into a home and then exposed himself.
Police identified Charles Brandon Aleman, 24, as the man who is now facing charges of burglary, indecent exposure, and resisting an officer.
Authorities said Aleman broke into a Miami home with two women inside, pulled down his pants, and made inappropriate comments.
Aleman ran off when one of the women grabbed a knife and started yelling.
An officer managed to track him down and arrest him.
