Man accused of exposing himself, groping girl at Pembroke Lakes Mall

MIAMI - A Boca Raton man is accused of committing lewd acts at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

On Tuesday, Pembroke Pines police said they received a call about a man exposing himself in the food court.

Officers checked the mall, but couldn't find him. Police then received a second call about the man who not only exposed himself but also groped a girl.

Once again the area was searched, but they didn't find the man.

A witness and the 10-year-old girl's sister said the man walked up and touched the girl. They said she noticed what happened and began screaming at him as he walked out of the food court.

While speaking with the witnesses, police said a man matching the description of the person they were looking for was at a bus stop outside the mall.

That man, identified as 42-year-old Julian Lambert, was positively identified by two of the victims and one witness, according to police.

The mall's surveillance video reportedly showed Lambert approaching his victims and touching the child.

On Wednesday, shoppers at the mall were disturbed when they heard what had happened.

"I'm very upset. That is not acceptable in our society," said Marie May. "He's sick and needs help. The girl is going to have trouble in life with this incident. This is very upsetting."

"It's horrible, you know," said Melissa Ramirez.

Kevin Herrera was working in the mall when Lambert was arrested.

"I think it's disrespectful. I think it's disgusting," he said.

"This is a terrible incident and we are glad that they did tell their family members. Tell your parents, tell your siblings, your school counselors, tell somebody so we can do the right thing and provide them with help," said police.

Lambert has been charged with a felony count of lewd and lascivious molestation.