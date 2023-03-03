Ferguson High honors fallen MDPD officer Cesar Echaverry by retiring baseball jersey

MIAMI - An emotional tribute for former student and fallen Miami-Dade police officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry was held at Ferguson High School, in South West Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon.

"Echy," who was a 29-year-old Miami-Dade police detective, who lost his life in the line of duty, had also been a former baseball player at the school, where he graduated from.

On Thursday, the school retired his #9 jersey during a very emotional ceremony for "Echy's" sister and parents.

"My brother was always happy here at the field and the fact that we're here today honoring him, it means a whole lot for all of us," said his sister, Sandra Virginia Echaverry.

"They (Ferguson High School Baseball players) are retiring this jersey, that means nobody else will ever wear #9 because that was 'Echy's' number," said Miami-Dade Public Information Officer Alvaro Zavaleta who was the master of ceremonies at the event.

"That was the purpose of the ceremony to highlight "Echy's" contribution and love for baseball."

"They are keeping alive the memory of my son," said Cesar Echaverry Senior, holding back tears.

This was the first time he had addressed the media, "My boy loved playing baseball and being a police officer… he was passionate about doing things with the community. I thank his police officer brothers, Ferguson High School for remembering my son."

The event emerged as an initiative of the students, who now attend Ferguson.

"A lot of the baseball players, whose dads are in law enforcement, decided this was the best way to honor him."

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, is very grateful to Ferguson High School and mentioned the members of the unit to which "Echy" was part of by saying, "Just like his brothers and sisters in law enforcement will never forget his high school, will never forget him and that is priceless for the family."