North Miami Beach High School football player Mahki Rolle killed in NE Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a North Miami Beach High School football player was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a young person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Responding officers found a teen dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.

Preliminary info revealed after being shot, the teen made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.

Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.

A coach and neighbors identified the victim as Mahki Rolle.

According to ESPN and Rivals, Rolle was committed to play football at Northern Illinois University.

If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.