Watch CBS News
Local News

North Miami Beach High School football player Mahki Rolle killed in NE Miami-Dade shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a North Miami Beach High School football player was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a young person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Responding officers found a teen dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.

Preliminary info revealed after being shot, the teen made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.

Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.

A coach and neighbors identified the victim as Mahki Rolle.

According to ESPN and Rivals, Rolle was committed to play football at Northern Illinois University.

If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 3:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.