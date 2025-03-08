Driver in horrific MacArthur Causeway crash that killed FIU student now charged with DUI manslaughter

The driver who is currently facing serious charges for a horrific crash on the MacArthur Causeway that killed one young woman and critically injured another person last month is now facing an additional charge of DUI manslaughter.

Nicholas Robinson, 24, was initially arrested following the early morning crash in late February, where he struck 18-year-old Gabriela Rios Flores' disabled Jeep Wrangler.

Nicholas Robinson Miami-Dade Corrections

At the time of his arrest, he was charged with DUI and reckless driving. Four days later, the charges against him were upgraded to vehicular homicide after Miami Beach Police confirmed the Florida International University student had died from her injuries.

During a bond court appearance on Saturday afternoon, Robinson was told by a judge that he would receive the additional charge after finding probable cause. Before Saturday, he was on a $200,000 bond for the vehicular homicide charge, was placed under house arrest and was told he could not leave Miami.

Robinson's attorney asked the judge for $1 on this new charge and has agreed to pre-trial detention pending another hearing in front of a judge on Monday. He will be held without bond until his next hearing.

The crash

Just after midnight on Feb. 21, a Miami Beach Police K-9 officer had assisted in moving Flores' disabled Jeep to the shoulder of the MacArthur's westbound lanes. As the officer made a U-turn, he saw Robinson, who was speeding in a Polestar Model 2, lose control before crashing into a divider and colliding with Flores' Jeep.

The impact of the crash ejected Flores and another FIU student in the Jeep who suffered a broken arm.

A responding Miami Beach Police sergeant then stopped Robinson, who appeared unaware of the crash's severity, and asked about the "other car." According to arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami, Robinson was driving drunk at over 100 mph at the time of the crash.

The crash shut down the MacArthur for nine hours that morning.

Detectives on the scene noted that Robinson had signs of impairment, including slurred speech and the odor of alcohol. After he refused a blood test, a search warrant was obtained and he was then processed at the Miami Beach Police Station.