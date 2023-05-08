Arrest ends slow speed pursuit that wound through Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A slow speed pursuit that wound it's way on the Palmetto Expressway and through Miami-Dade County ended Monday afternoon with an arrest.
Chopper 4 was over the scene as the driver of the silver crossover vehicle refused to stop around 2:30 p.m. on the Palmetto Expressway.
No injuries have been reported but over a dozen police cruisers were following the vehicle.
The vehicle, which appeared to have a blown front tire, left the freeway and was traveling on surface streets in northwest Miami-Dade.
The driver eventually stopped the vehicle and was surrounded by law enforcement officers with drawn weapons as the man emerged from the vehicle with his hands in the air.
Officials have not yet said what led to the pursuit.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.