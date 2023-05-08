Arrest ends slow speed pursuit that wound through Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A slow speed pursuit that wound it's way on the Palmetto Expressway and through Miami-Dade County ended Monday afternoon with an arrest.

At least 10 police cruisers were in pursuit of a silver Honda Pilot on Monday afternoon. CBS News Miami

Chopper 4 was over the scene as the driver of the silver crossover vehicle refused to stop around 2:30 p.m. on the Palmetto Expressway.

No injuries have been reported but over a dozen police cruisers were following the vehicle.

The vehicle, which appeared to have a blown front tire, left the freeway and was traveling on surface streets in northwest Miami-Dade.

The driver eventually stopped the vehicle and was surrounded by law enforcement officers with drawn weapons as the man emerged from the vehicle with his hands in the air.

A Miami-Dade police pursuit ended with a man in custody. CBS News Miami

Officials have not yet said what led to the pursuit.