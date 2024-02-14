Lovely South Florida weather for Valentine's Day

MIAMI - A lovely day is shaping up for Valentine's Day across South Florida.

After a cool start in the 50s, we'll warm up into the middle to upper 70s under a partly sunny sky.

Dry conditions will remain in place until Friday with a slight warming trend. By Friday afternoon, high temperatures will be back into the low 80s.

Weekend rain NEXT Weather

Changes arrive in time for Presidents' Day weekend.

A low-pressure system will track across the Gulf of Mexico and then eventually towards Florida Saturday into Sunday. This will result in an increasing chance for rain beginning Saturday afternoon and evening, with widespread rain moving in on Sunday. As the system begins to exit Sunday night, a few showers will remain possible on the back side of it into Monday.

NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman