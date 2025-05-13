Loaded handgun stolen in string of Miami Springs overnight break-ins caught on video

A Miami Springs neighborhood is on high alert after a string of car burglaries was caught on surveillance video early Tuesday morning.

One of the incidents ended with a loaded handgun being stolen from an unlocked vehicle, police said.

Caught on video

Miami Springs Police released surveillance footage showing a suspect, described as a "car hopper," trying to open multiple car doors in the 1000–1200 blocks of Wren and Plover Avenues between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday.



Officers said at least three vehicles were broken into, all of which were left unlocked.

The department is urging residents to lock their vehicles, remove valuables, and review any home security footage for suspicious activity.

Victim's wife speaks out

One of the victims, whose loaded Glock 9 handgun was taken from his vehicle, is now speaking out. Janette Losada told CBS News Miami:

"They broke into my husband's vehicle and went through one door at 2:30, and then we got another notification that they went into the car again at 2:45 in the morning and they stole items out of the vehicle."

"I am mortified, first of all, for the safety of my family and for the safety of everyone. Now, a criminal has a weapon he obtained illegally. This was a registered weapon. My husband had a concealed weapons permit. Now, through a comedy of errors, it was accidentally left in the car."

Neighbors on edge

The break-ins have left residents shaken.

"Definitely do not leave anything of value inside your car," said Mauriett Chayeb. "One of my neighbors left a laptop and valuables in her car and they robbed it right away. So don't leave anything in your car of value. It is very concerning because normally, Miami Springs is very safe. I hope they catch the perpetrators."

Neighbor Gil Santana added, "Keep your door locked and be vigilant."

Lynda Firth echoed the same advice: "I always keep my car doors locked and my house doors locked."

Suspect still at large

Police said the suspect fled on foot. It remains unclear if other residents were victimized. Authorities are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information or video footage to come forward.