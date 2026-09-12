2 dead, 1 critically injured in Little Havana shooting, Miami police say

Neighbors say they are stunned by a triple shooting in Little Havana early Saturday morning that left two people dead and a third in critical condition.

"It's traumatic," said one neighbor who asked not to be identified.

"I've lived here two and a half years and have never seen anything like this," he said.

He woke up to what he thought might be fireworks, but when he opened his front door, he could see six to seven police units arriving in the neighborhood.

CBS News Miami

"I heard three shots," he said.

In a brief statement, Miami police said the incident appears to have started as a domestic dispute that escalated into a shooting. Two people were killed, one person was listed in critical condition, and police said a teenager also suffered a laceration to the head.

"That's tragic," said Steven Medina, one of several Marlins fans walking to Saturday's game who encountered the crime scene.

"It's kind of weird because I usually come here and park on this street here, and I usually walk that way, like on the same street," he said, looking at the police tape that cordoned off part of Third Street.

The identities of those involved were not immediately released. Police remained at the scene more than 12 hours after the shooting.

CBS News Miami will provide updates as more information becomes available.