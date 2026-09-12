Early-morning Little Havana shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded, Miami Police say

The Miami Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting that it says left two people dead and two others with wounds.

The department said it happened around 6:30 a.m. along Northwest 3rd Street in the Little Havana area. Officers found three adults shot and a teenager who suffered minor head lacerations. Miami Police said Miami Fire Rescue determined two of the people who were shot had died, while the third was sent to a hospital in critical condition.

Miami Police said the incident appeared to be domestic. Further details were not immediately available.