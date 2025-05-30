Person dead after early morning hit-and-run in Little Havana, Miami Police say

One person is dead following a hit-and-run in Little Havana early Friday morning, police said.

City of Miami Police confirmed to CBS News Miami on the scene that the deadly accident happened in the area of Southwest 7th Street and 22nd Avenue.

Seventh Street was shut down for several blocks for hours earlier in the morning, but has since slowly reopened.

CBS News Miami has a crew on the scene, where they saw police officers blocking off the intersection where the accident happened, investigating the area surrounding a body on the ground.

Meanwhile, CBS News Miami's crew saw that there was a woman who was being administered a medical exam in the back of an ambulance just two blocks west and that the car she was driving had extensive front damage.

Miami Police confirmed to CBS News Miami that both of the scenes were connected, but did not provide further details on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.