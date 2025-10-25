Man arrested in connection to Little Havana birthday triple shooting, Miami Police say

A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting at a Little Havana birthday party that left three people, including a 75-year-old woman, wounded early Friday morning.

On Saturday afternoon, the City of Miami Police announced that they had arrested 38-year-old Angelo Garcia in connection with the shooting and provided additional details about what led up to the incident.

At this time, it is unclear what charges Garcia may face.

A birthday party that ended in gunfire

Around 1:06 a.m., Miami Police responded to a home near 900 SW 12th Ave. after receiving reports of several people shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

City of Miami Fire Rescue took all three victims to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the woman and older man are in serious but stable condition, while the younger man remained in serious condition.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami that they were startled awake by the sounds of gunfire, believing it first to be fireworks before realizing what had happened near their homes.

A dispute from last week led to violence

According to police, Garcia and the victims are neighbors who had a dispute about a week before the shooting.

Then, early Friday morning, during a birthday celebration, Garcia allegedly confronted the victims in their front yard and fired several shots, injuring all three, before running away from the scene.

On Friday afternoon, Miami Police brought a SWAT team to the home next to where the shooting happened in an attempt to serve a search warrant, presumably to find Garcia. However, he was not there at the time of the SWAT investigation, police said.