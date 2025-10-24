3 people hospitalized after shooting in Miami neighborhood, police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men and a woman seriously injured overnight on Friday in Miami.

The incident was reported near the block of 900 SW 12th Avenue around 1:06 a.m.

The victims include a 26 year-old man, 53 year-old man and a 75-year-old woman. All the victims suffered multiple gun shot wounds and were sent to a local hospital, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, two of the victims are were in serious condition but are now stable. One man remains in serious condition.

CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor was on the scene.

There is no information on whether or a not a suspect has been arrested just yet.

This is a developing story.