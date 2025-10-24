Neighbors stunned after birthday party triple shooting in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood

Residents in Little Havana are reeling after a shooting during a birthday party early Friday morning left three people wounded, including a 75-year-old woman.

Neighbors said they were startled awake by the sound of gunfire near Southwest 12th Avenue and 9th Street just after 1 a.m.

A bullet hole in a door and shattered glass outside the home showed where the violence unfolded.

Neighbors describe a normally peaceful community

One neighbor, speaking in Spanish, said they rushed outside after hearing what sounded like fireworks.

Alfredo Cruz, who lives nearby, said he was shocked by what happened.

"Nothing like this has ever happened here before. It's a good area. There's always police here. It's very safe," Cruz said through a translator.

"I have never seen anything like this."

Victims recovering as investigation continues

Miami Fire Rescue said the victims — a 75-year-old woman, a 53-year-old man and a 26-year-old man — all suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman and the older man are in serious but stable condition, while the younger man remains in serious condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said it is still unclear why the shooting occurred or whether the victims are related.

On Friday afternoon, the Miami police SWAT team showed up at a home right next to where the victims were shot. They were trying to serve a warrant in their search for the gunman, but police say the suspect was not there.

Police seek public's help

Miami police have not released information about the suspect and are holding off on additional details until an arrest is made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.