Scattered showers, storms to hit South Florida ahead of this back-to-school weekend

A wet weekend ahead with scattered showers and storms around Saturday and Sunday.

It is already a soggy start to our Saturday with showers rolling across parts of South Florida. Highs will climb to the upper 80s this afternoon.

It will not be as hot due to the wet weather and cloud coverage. The chance of rain remains high today due to a slow-moving disturbance moving across the state.

The moisture associated with this trough of low pressure will keep the atmosphere moist and unstable. Scattered storms may produce heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds. A few storms could turn strong.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. While there are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Keys waters, there will be storms around and the potential for waterspouts.

We remain unsettled Sunday with the potential for passing storms but the chance of rain will begin to decrease as the disturbance begins to move away. Some heavy rain will be possible in spots.

Highs will rise to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity. The National Weather Service says heat advisories may be issued due to higher heat indices.

As Broward county students head back to school on Monday, the chance of rain will go down and we will heat up. Highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits. Spotty storms will be possible to start the week and through mid week.

The chance of rain will decrease by Thursday when Miami-Dade county students head back to school.

The hot and steamy conditions continue with highs in the low 90s.