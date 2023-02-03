Like it hot? High temperature Friday in Miami could set new record

MIAMI -- South Florida could set new high temperature records on Friday before a cold front arrives later tonight, bringing cooler air and the chance for showers.

CBS 4 meteorologist Dave Warren said the high temperature in Miami could top out at 87 degrees, which would overturn the record of 85.

"The temperatures will shoot right up," he said. "We have record high temperatures coming in today

Saturday is expected to be much cooler after a front arrives later tonight bringing scattered showers.

The mercury will top out only in the mid-70s on Saturday with lows in the upper 60s.