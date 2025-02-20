Man shot and killed following domestic disturbance in Lighthouse Point, BSO says

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man died at the hospital on Wednesday evening after he was found shot inside a Lighthouse Point home following a domestic disturbance, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 5:13 p.m., BSO received a domestic disturbance call coming from a home near 2600 NE 49th St., where Lighthouse Point Police officers responded and learned that a man had been shot.

Paramedics then rushed the man to an area hospital, where he died, BSO said.

At the request of Lighthouse Point Police, BSO's Homicide detectives took over the investigation to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Investigators said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

This is the second deadly shooting that stemmed from a domestic incident in a matter of days in Broward County. On Sunday, a domestic violence case led to a triple murder and Amber Alert situation in Tamarac.