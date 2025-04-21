Prepare to find an alternate route. The 40th annual Lexus Corporate Run takes over downtown Miami Thursday

Several road closures will be in place as the 40th annual Lexus Corporate Run takes over downtown Miami on Thursday, city officials announced.

The city is expected to welcome at least 18,000 runners and walkers from 700 companies participating in the 5K event, also known as "Downtown Miami's Largest Office Party".

The street closures along the race route will begin at 1 p.m. ahead of the race, which will start at 6:45 p.m. at 301 Biscayne Boulevard. Officials released a look at the route below:

City of Miami

Street closures and times

Biscayne Blvd. northbound from Chopin Plaza to NE 3rd St. will be closed from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Biscayne Blvd. northbound traffic will be re-routed to the southbound lanes from SE 1 St. to NE 4th St. from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (NB lanes will be closed from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.). Northbound lanes will return to their normal trajectory from NE 4th St. Biscayne Blvd. Southbound lanes will offer two-way traffic with specific attention given to all residents of the immediate area.

Biscayne Blvd. from SE 1 St. south to SE 3rd St. will be closed from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

SE 2nd St. from Biscayne Blvd. to North River Dr. will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

North River Dr. from SW 2nd St. to NW 5 St. will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

NW 5th St. from North River Dr. to NW 6 Ave. will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

NW 6th Ave. from NW 5th St. to NW 6th St. will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NW 6th St. from NW 6th Ave. to NW 5th Ave. will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.

NW 5th Ave. from NW 6 St. to NW 5th St. will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

NW 5th St. from NW 5th Ave. to NW 4th Ave. will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

NW 4th Ave. from NW 5th St. to NW 6th St. will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

NW 6th St. from NW 4th Ave. to NW 3rd Ct. will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.

NW 3rd Ct. from NW 6th St. to NW 3rd St. will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:35 p.m.

NW 3rd St. from NW 3rd Ct. to Biscayne Blvd. will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.