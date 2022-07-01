Lawsuit filed in fiery RED Air jet landing at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - A rough landing at Miami International Airpot by a RED Air jet now has a lawsuit attached to it.

There were 130 passengers and 10 crew members on that flight from Santo Domingo, at least nine have gotten lawyers.

The Miami law firm Goldberg and Rosen represents those passengers and it's already filed a lawsuit in state court. The suit names four of the nine people that the firm represents.

Attorney Judd Rosen claims RED Air was negligent on several fronts.

First, he said the pilots and flight crew were too inexperienced to recognize problems with the plane. He also claimed the airline knew that particular jet was defective.

"It sat on the runway for a significant amount of time with 'mechanical issues'. Then when the plane took off all of the passengers were instructed not to get out of their seats," Rosen said.

Rosen provided CBS4 News with video from one of his clients from inside the plane at the time of the landing. It shows the plane breaking apart and huge flames just outside of the passenger window.

He said part of the suit is to recover from irreparable psychological damages.

"One of our clients was sitting so close to the fire, the jacket she was wearing was literally singed by the heat. So can you imagine sitting there, seeing the fire, feeling the pressure of the hit, and feeling the heat on her back? These are people who are just completely destroyed emotionally from what they went through," said Rosen.

RED Air will be served the lawsuit within the next two months.

Rosen is confident more passengers, if not all, will come forward and file lawsuits.