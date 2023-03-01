Lawsuit claims "negligence" in massive Miami Gardens condo fire

MIAMI - A lawsuit has been filed following a massive fire that ripped through a Miami Gardens condo complex, leaving nearly 200 people without a place to live.

Attorneys representing those who've been displaced say the condo association and property management were negligent, ignoring "blatant signs that could have prevented the fire."

The fire at the New World Condo Apartments, which happened in January, started in one unit on the second floor and quickly spread as it was fueled by gusty winds. A section of the building's roof collapsed.

The owners of condo units in the building received notice-of-violation paperwork from the city of Miami Gardens that said, in part, that the building was unsafe to inhabit.

A former resident said she's struggled since the fire.

"My situation is I'm going back and forth from the shelter to my daughter's to a friend because trying to find a place to stay in Miami is ridiculous, I can't afford it," said Shekita Whitfield.

After the fire, residents learned the building was not insured, even though they had been paying for insurance in their HOA fees.

The property manager said the insurance was canceled because the 40-year certification was not done. She said the board chose not to have it done because it was too expensive.

The building also did have a working fire alarm system.

The residents' attorneys are pushing for damages in excess of eight million dollars.