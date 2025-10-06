Lawsuit challenges Miami Dade College land transfer for planned Trump presidential library

A civil lawsuit filed Monday threatens to block plans for Donald Trump's presidential library in downtown Miami, next to the Freedom Tower.

Former Florida International University professor Marvin Dunn is suing the Miami Dade College Board of Trustees, alleging the board violated Florida's Sunshine Law through a lack of public discussion and transparency.

Less than two weeks ago, the board held an emergency meeting and unanimously voted to give away the land in question. Dunn claims the specific purpose of the land transfer was not disclosed to the public.

Shortly after the meeting, State Attorney General James Uthmeier announced plans for the Trump Library on that site.

Dunn says DeSantis "orchestrated" land deal for Trump library

"This was underhanded behind-the-scenes scheming by Ron DeSantis, the governor. The governor orchestrated this whole thing," Dunn said. "People were following his orders, and I take this straight to his doorstep. Ron DeSantis orchestrated to steal land that belongs to our kids for Donald Trump, the person he apparently idolizes."

Dunn, a historian and longtime civil rights advocate, said the lawsuit aims to halt the transfer and force the board to comply with public transparency requirements under state law.

Governor DeSantis praises library plans but stays silent on lawsuit

Governor Ron DeSantis has not commented on the lawsuit. However, last week he said that having the Trump Presidential Library in Miami would be "good for Florida."

The proposed library, which has not yet broken ground, would sit on land adjacent to the historic Freedom Tower, a site deeply symbolic in Miami's Cuban exile community.

As the case moves forward, Dunn says his fight is not political but about protecting public property and public process.