Law enforcement vows crackdonw on 'Wheels Up, Guns Down' riders

FORT LAUDERDALE - While many people will be enjoying the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, law enforcement in South Florida won't be having the day off.

They will be out in force and patrolling the roads as they expect hundreds of people to take part in "Wheels Up, Guns Down" rides.

The annual event started as a way to honor a slain biker in Philadelphia. In recent years, it's become a dangerous display of riders doing stunts and racing on South Florida streets.

Miami-Dade police, the Broward Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and other local law enforcement agencies said they will not tolerate any ATV or dirt bike riders who ride in a reckless manner, block traffic, ride against it, pop wheelies, or ride on sidewalks. It's become an annual problem in South Florida.

They have plans to shut down reckless riders when they are spotted.

"Let's honor the memory and legacy of Dr. King with honor and respect," said Miami-Dade Director Freddy Ramirez. "We are asking those who ride these vehicles to be respectful."

The Florida Highway Patrol said they will be out in full force, providing a highly visible presence on highways to deter reckless behavior. But that's not all.

"We will have support from our aircraft operations unit which will monitor traffic and report individuals or groups interfering with other motorists or driving recklessly to troopers patrolling on the ground," said FHP Lt. Alejandro Camacho.

If you find yourself in traffic while these daredevils and reckless riders are driving by, come to a stop and let them pass you or pull off to the side of the road.

Law enforcement officers will be staged throughout Miami-Dade and Broward to catch the reckless riders. The FHP plans to block some entry and exit points on the highways to prevent riders from having access.

Police urge the public to say something if they see something suspicious.