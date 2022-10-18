Lauderhill teacher accused of touching girls inappropriately

MIAMI - A Lauderhill teacher is in jail Tuesday on a $65,000 bond after being accused of touching girls inappropriately.

Damian Jude Francis, 44, is accused of caressing the legs of at least two girls in his first-grade class.

Records show Francis is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct by a person over 18.

The arrest report shows that on March 2 of this year at around 3:30 p.m., police responded to Endeavour Elementary school in the 2700 block of 56th Avenue.

Authorities said a student told her mother and she came to the school to report what her daughter told her.

At least one other student has come forward saying that Francis had touched her inappropriately.

In the arrest report, Francis is quoted as saying, "I shouldn't have been hugging."

The Broward School District released the following statement regarding the arrest:

"The District is aware of the arrest. This individual is being reassigned to a position away from the school and students. We defer to the Lauderhill Police Department for any additional information."