Lauderhill police arrest 14 in drug ring probe centered on a supermarket and townhome complex

Lauderhill police have arrested 14 people after a weeks-long investigation into a drug distribution ring operating out of a convenience store and an apartment complex.

The investigation, called Operation Neighborhood Shield, focused on two locations: Jimmy's Supermarket at 91 NW 34th Ave. and the Lauderhill Gardens Townhomes at 4041 NW 19th St.

Police Chief Constance Stanley said several of those arrested worked at the supermarket.

"Some of the subjects that were arrested were employed at the store. What we do know is that the clerk or clerks were aware of this happening. We're not sure if the owner of the store was aware," Stanley said.

An investigation summary says that "on multiple occasions, suspected narcotics were retrieved from or located among ordinary store merchandise and other common areas accessible during normal business activity."

The department's Street Enforcement Team conducted 50 to 70 hours of undercover surveillance and carried out controlled purchases, police said. Officers seized nearly 100 baggies of cocaine from a single suspect.

Police said they will pursue legal action to shut down Jimmy's Supermarket and promised continued enforcement in the area.

Sgt. Edward McCormick said officers have driven past both locations a few times since the operation.

"I can tell you that since this operation took place, my team and I have driven by especially those two locations a couple of times, and there is zero narcotics activity currently," McCormick said. "Now will that go back, and will there be other dealers? Absolutely, and that's where we come in to continue our enforcement action."

Management was not at Jimmy's Supermarket when CBS News Miami visited for comment.