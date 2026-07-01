Man charged with premeditated murder in Lauderhill fatal double stabbing

Lauderhill police have identified the man who they say stabbed and killed two men and tried to stab another on Tuesday morning that led to an intense search and left the Broward community on edge.

Gregory DaSilva Broward Sheriff's Office

Police say they arrested Gregory DaSilva and charged him with two counts of premeditated murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He's currently being held on no bond after appearing before a judge on Wednesday morning.

2 men died after being stabbed late Tuesday morning, Lauderhill police say

Lauderhill police said someone had alerted officers that a man had attempted to attack him and was armed with a knife late Tuesday morning. That officer eventually located a suspect matching the description, but he fled the area.

Police said they established a perimeter and searched the area for the stabbing suspect in the 1700 block of Northwest 55th Avenue, which led to a lockdown at the nearby Boys and Girls Club.

Lauderhill police said that they soon received a 911 call from someone reporting that a man was lying on the ground suffering from stab wounds.

While police were searching they area, they said they found another man suffering from stab wounds.

One victim was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, and the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly stabbing remains under investigation.