2 men stabbed, killed in Lauderhill, police say; suspect arrested after search

One person was arrested after two men were stabbed and killed in a Lauderhill neighborhood on Tuesday morning, according to police.

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, someone alerted officer that a man had attempted to attack him while he was armed with a knife.

That officer located a person matching the description in the area, but the suspect fled into a residential area when he spotted the officer, according to police.

Officers then established a perimeter and searched the area in the 1700 block of Northwest 55th Avenue.

Shortly after, Lauderhill police said they received a 911 call from someone reporting that a man was lying on the ground suffering from apparent stab wounds.

While officers searched the area, police then located a second man suffering from stab wounds.

One victim was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, and the second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The perimeter in the neighborhood was in place for an extended period of time while officers, members of the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Sunrise Police Department searched the area.

The suspect was later located and taken into custody.

Police said that there doesn't appear to be a threat to the public, and the deadly stabbing remains under investigation.